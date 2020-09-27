Breezy, warm and humid today, turning colder Monday with rain chances

Temperatures will still be nicely above average today. Normal high is 71. Winds will become gusty again this afternoon. On Monday, we will see falling temperatures with a chance of showers and gusty winds due to a couple of cold fronts that will march across the Ohio Valley.

TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. Highs around 80

Breezy if you are planning on raking leaves today.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 64

MONDAY: Chance of showers, isolated storm. Breezy and turning colder. High of 72 and falling in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be getting cooler as the week progresses. Highs on Friday will barely make 60.

