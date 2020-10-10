Breezy, warm and humid despite lots of clouds today

Tropical storm Delta is providing the cloud cover that we are experiencing across the Miami Valley today. It will be breezy, warm and humid with temperatures running over 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. A perfect day to check out the fall foliage or pick up your pumpkins.

TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Warm with patchy fog. Low 60

SUNDAY: A few showers mainly in the afternoon. Breezy, warm and humid. High near 75.

Chance of showers continues on Monday and then more dry weather for mid week. Highs for the next several days will stay in the 70s.