Breezy, hot and humid this afternoon

Hot and humid again across the Miami Valley today. There may be an isolated shower mainly north of I-70 this morning, but most areas will remain dry. Overall another typical summer day shaping up with winds picking up this afternoon to give a nice breeze and scattered clouds will develop. Stay cool this afternoon if you are attending the Celtic festival.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High 90

A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday bringing a chance of showers and storms. The rest of the week will see highs in the low 80s.

