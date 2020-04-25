Live Now
Breezy and mild with some PM showers

A mix of clouds and sun this morning with mild temperatures. Enjoy this morning because rain will be developing by mid afternoon across parts of the Miami Valley. Some locations won’t see any rain until this evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain developing by mid afternoon High 65

TONIGHT: Rain. Breezy. Low 44

SUNDAY: Windy and cooler with periods of showers. High 54

Lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the low 60s. Unsettled weather returns for Tuesday and for much of next week.

