Breezy and humid with chances for showers and storms

Numerous showers and storms are expected today, especially this afternoon and evening. Do expect some some periods of dry weather, mainly this morning.

TODAY: Breezy and humid with scattered showers and storms. High near 85

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Low 68

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 85

Over the next several days, continued chances for showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.