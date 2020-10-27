Breast evaluation center to open in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network Tuesday announced plans to open a new breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital.
According to a press release from Kettering Health Network, the center will be the first outpatient service dedicated to women’s health at the Troy facility.
“Having a breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital allows Kettering Health Network to have localized, high-quality breast health care close to home for Miami County residents,” said Eric Lunde, president of Troy Hospital.
Services that will be available at the center include:
- Screening and diagnostic mammography
- Breast ultrasound
- DEXA scan
- Breast biopsy
- Risk assessment
Additionally, Kettering Health Network said the center will include a sensory suite to “reduce anxiety and increase comfort during a mammogram.” The center is expected to open in spring 2021.
