Breast evaluation center to open in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network Tuesday announced plans to open a new breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital. 

According to a press release from Kettering Health Network, the center will be the first outpatient service dedicated to women’s health at the Troy facility.

“Having a breast evaluation center at Troy Hospital allows Kettering Health Network to have localized, high-quality breast health care close to home for Miami County residents,” said Eric Lunde, president of Troy Hospital.

Services that will be available at the center include:

  • Screening and diagnostic mammography
  • Breast ultrasound
  • DEXA scan
  • Breast biopsy
  • Risk assessment

Additionally, Kettering Health Network said the center will include a sensory suite to “reduce anxiety and increase comfort during a mammogram.” The center is expected to open in spring 2021.

