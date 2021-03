TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Breast Cancer Evaluation Center at Troy Hospital officially opened to the public Tuesday.

The center is the first outpatient service dedicated to women’s health at the Troy facility, according to a press release from Kettering Health Network.

KNN said the following services will be available at the center:

Screening and diagnostic mammography

Breast ultrasound

DEXA scan

Breast biopsy

Risk assessment

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.