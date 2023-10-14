DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 8,000 people came to Day Air Ballpark Saturday for a walk to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

The 25th annual Greater Dayton Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk for the American Cancer Society brought together cancer survivors, thrivers and loved ones who lost people to breast cancer, most wearing pink.

“It took a year of my life, and part of reclaiming my life is being able to do something like this today,” said Mica Goosby, a breast cancer survivor and member of the walk’s planning committee.

Approximately 240,000 women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S. according to the CDC. The American Cancer Society estimates there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors living in the country today.

“I think everyone has been affected by breast cancer in some capacity, whether that’s a coworker, a mother, a grandmother,” said Alli Katterheinrich, associate director of development for the American Cancer Society.

According to the event’s webpage, the walk raised more than $157,000. That money goes toward breast cancer research and support programs for patients, such as free rides to appointments, free lodging and support groups.

“The funds that are raised here today make a significant impact on our work to end cancer as we know it for everyone,” Katterheinrich said.

Along with raising funds, the participants hope it also raises awareness of the importance of knowing your family’s medical history, self-exams and routine screenings.

“If something is off with your body, please pay attention,” Goosby said. “Make sure you go get your annual mammogram. Make sure you’re checking yourself every month for any lumps or anything that’s odd and just take action.”

Making Strides events like the one in Dayton are going on in more than 150 communities across the country. To learn more about how you can support the American Cancer Society, click here.