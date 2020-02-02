Miami University, Health officials to give update on coronavirus Sunday

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health announced the organization, in partnership with Miami University, Butler County General Health, Middletown Health Department and the Hamilton City Health Department, will announce the latest information on the possible 2019-novel coronavirus cases.

A press conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Miami University.

WDTN will stream that press conference live here.

Last week two students returning from China showed possible coronavirus symptoms. According to Miami University, an international student who lives off-campus came to Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning. University health staff tested the student and another student for coronavirus due to recent travel to China.

Samples from those students were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for additional testing. Officials added that no additional suspected coronavirus cases have emerged from Butler County or the state of Ohio.

This post will be updated with additional information as it comes in.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.