‘Breakfast Santas’ leave Beavercreek waitresses $1,400 tip

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of “Breakfast Santas” surprised two waitresses in Beavercreek with a big tip just in time for the holidays.

A group of 16 diners went out to breakfast at Bob Evans Friday morning, and each placed $100 in a bag.

After the meal was covered, the leftover cash was given to their two waitresses as a tip, totaling about $1,400.

The two women, who are single mothers, also shared the tip with their co-worker who prepared all the food for the group.

The organization says they chose the restaurant because the area was hit hard by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

