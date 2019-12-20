‘Breakfast Santas’ leave $1,000 tip for Centerville waitress

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An unsuspecting waitress at the Cracker Barrel in Centerville received a surprise gift from a group of diners on Thursday.
A group of 11 customers, who refer to themselves as Breakfast Santas, gathered at the restaurant and presented their server with an unexpected tip of $1,000.
Just last week, the group left a $1,400 tip for their servers at the Bob Evans in Beavercreek.
