Brawl breaks out at Harrison Township store

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A fight broke out at a Harrison Township store late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 11 pm outside Salem Beverage and Market on Salem Ave., near West Hillcrest Ave.

A 911 caller said at least 10 people were involved in the fight that included the use of knives and hammers, resulting in a stabbing. The caller also said everyone involved left the area in vehicles.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or any possible arrests.

