DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A special fundraiser put on by a local winery to honor two fallen Clark County deputies has raised more than $13,000.

Brandeberry Winery released a new wine called Hero in Blue last October.

A label for the bottle was custom designed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The label displays the silhouettes of Deputy Yates, along with Deputy Suzanne Hopper who was killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Day eleven years ago.

Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty on July 24 when responding to a call for shots fired near Springfield.

$4 from each Hero in Blue bottle sold went to a fund to purchase safety equipment for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, per the wishes of the families of Yates and Hopper.

As a direct result of these donations, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain new critical safety equipment for the Uniform Patrol Division.