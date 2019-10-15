Brand for “The Hub at the Arcade” revealed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The brand for a new downtown center for innovation in the Miami Valley region was revealed Tuesday.

The University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center unveiled the student-designed logo and brand for The Hub at the Arcade, which will promote economic growth and provided services and space for local startups.

“The Hub at the Arcade brand connects to the mission of this space,” Vincent Lewis, director of the University’s Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and president of the Arcade Innovation Hub LLC, said. “It conveys a sense of place, community and progress — a focal point for the region’s startup ecosystem that looks to the future while respecting our city’s history.”

The design by Megan Lewis of Dayton “pulls its colors from the cornucopias that line the inside of the Arcade’s rotunda.” The cornucopias are original to the building.

“We continue to see incredible momentum among Dayton entrepreneurs,” added Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center. “The Hub brand and purpose will bolster opportunities for innovators to launch their ideas, grow their businesses, and drive prosperity in the region. The Hub brand is, by design, modern and forward-looking; at the same time it connects to the historic setting of the Arcade.”

