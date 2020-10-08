‘Brake for Breakfast’ event raises awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is braking for breakfast during breast cancer awareness month.

During the morning commute, motorists can drive through and pick up a free breakfast bag and helpful breast health information, while supplies last at various locations throughout the month of October.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Ohioans to delay their breast cancer screenings. Premier Health said screenings have dropped by nearly 30 percent across the country. With breast cancer being the second leading cause of cancer-related death of Ohio women, these important screenings can’t wait on the pandemic to end.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Buckeye Health Plan’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Lucas is encouraging Ohioans who are behind on their mammograms to schedule an appointment and assured patients that doctor’s offices are taking extra precautions to stop the spread to keep them safe.

If you are interested in speaking with Dr. Lucas about the importance of routine mammograms and the impact that the pandemic has had on this serious diagnosis, hesitate to reach out.

Dr. Thomas Heck a Breast Surgeon with Miami Valley Hospital North said, “Besides actually getting your yearly mammogram, I think it’s very important that their health care provider talk to them a little and assess what is their risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.”

The event Thursday happened at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood. The next event will be held October 15 at Miami Valley South, located at 2400 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville.

Learn more about the event here.