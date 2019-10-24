Brake for Breakfast aims to promote breast cancer screening and prevention

Brake for Breakfast

Brake for Breakfast (WDTN Photo)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 500 cars took a “Brake for Breakfast” at Miami Valley Hospital South.

The goal of the event is to encourage people to practice prevention and screening for breast cancer during the month of October. Each car received a free bite to eat along with life-saving tips.

Miami Valley Hospital offers nutritional tips along with exercise classes the patients can benefit from.

