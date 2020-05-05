12-year-old dies in Bradford fire

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire in Bradford has claimed the life of Kaleb Huff, 12, according to the Piqua Daily Call and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bradford Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire at a house in the 400 block of North Miami Street Monday night.

In a call to Miami County Regional Dispatch Huff’s mother said that the fire appears to have started on the back porch and that it spread to the kitchen. At the time of the fire seven people were in the home.

According to the Daily Call, the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. and ultimately required multiple fire departments to fight.

Fire fighters from the Covington Fire Department and Piqua Fire Department joined in to help pour thousands of gallons of water on the fire.

