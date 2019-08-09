Boys promote kindness through #DaytonChallenge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More people are starting to join in on the Dayton Challenge.

Inspires by a similar challenge in El Paso, Jayvaun Butler and his friend Mason Moore are spreading #DaytonChallenge across social media.

The challenge involved doing nine act of kindness for nine days to honor the nine victims killed in the Oregon District shooting.

Friday was the third day of the challenge for them. The goal was to write three letters of praise. Moore and Butler chose to write to the six police officers that helped take down the shooter.

Like many of us, they don’t understand why these tragedies happened.

“Whenever I see people do these kinds of things, it makes me really mad. Then, whenever I see the people that were killed, it’s sad for me,” Moore said.

They hope to turn grief into something good.

“My favorite part is when people are kind and it puts a smile on people’s faces,” Butler said.

They’re watching as one person after another takes on the challenge of kindness.

“It’s exciting to see that people are doing it and people are talking about it and sharing it. It’s cool,” Butler said.

Thursday’s mission of hugging two strangers meaning a lot to those on the other end.

“They were like ‘Thank you we really needed a hug. We were feeling kind of sad’,” Moore said.

After the nine days are up, they hope it’s not the end.

“We want it to always be a thing. Not just for now but always,” Butler said.

Those wanting to joining in on the Dayton Challenge, post about your act of kindness on social media using #DaytonChallenge.

