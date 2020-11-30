Boys & Girls Club of Dayton receives $100,000 donation from Kohl’s

DAYTON, Ohio – Kohl’s announced Monday that it is donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.
The retailer said the donation is to help families in the community. According to a release, Kohl’s will be giving $5 million in grants this holiday season to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country.
This is part of the company’s “A Community with Heart” program.
For more information on the program including a list of grant recipients, click here.
