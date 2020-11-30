Boys & Girls Club of Dayton receives $100,000 donation from Kohl’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club offering resources to families ahead of reopening

DAYTON, Ohio – Kohl’s announced Monday that it is donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

The retailer said the donation is to help families in the community. According to a release, Kohl’s will be giving $5 million in grants this holiday season to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country.

This is part of the company’s “A Community with Heart” program. 

For more information on the program including a list of grant recipients, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS