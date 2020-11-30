Boys & Girls Club of Dayton receives $100,000 donation from Kohl’s

Boys and Girls Club offering resources to families ahead of reopening

DAYTON, Ohio – Kohl’s announced Monday that it is donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

The retailer said the donation is to help families in the community. According to a release, Kohl’s will be giving $5 million in grants this holiday season to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country.

This is part of the company’s “A Community with Heart” program.

