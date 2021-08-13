Boys & Girls Club of Dayton offering students support after year of non-traditional learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton is one organization helping students bridge the learning gap after a year of non-traditional learning.

CEO of the organization, Tara Marlow, said her team began that process last school year.

“They actually came up with youth development programs, they had to actually go knock on doors and take programs to our youth at their homes. We also used our YouTube channel. And like I said, our Google Classroom platform.”

This year, she said the club will continue those programs and make others more accessible, helping students reach their academic goals and benchmarks.

“This year we are actually going to continue that virtual platform via Google classroom and actually going to have a hybrid model. We’re going to make sure that we have in person learning. We’re going to institute a homework help hotline.”

On that hotline, program managers and youth development professionals will be available to help students K-12 with homework questions in the evenings — a resource Marlow said will be critical given the last year, and potentially, the year ahead.

“With the delta variant being on the rise, and a lot of parents still kind of, sort of afraid to be vaccinated themselves and get their youth vaccinated, we want to make sure that we make every opportunity possible to still be a resource for the community.”

Fall enrollment for students is going on now and spots are limited. To learn more about programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club or for information about registration, click here.