Boys & Girls Club of Dayton asks for community support as they help students during coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) is asking for community support through donations of money or goods and by community leaders getting involved by hosting a live-streamed book reading, demo or other activity.

According to a release sent to 2 NEWS, the staff at BGCD have called 120 families each week and created online programming focused on providing homework support and engagement.

The club has also distributed more than 235 grab-and-go meals and 40 books from its PNC library, as well as created an emergency relief pantry. This pantry is used to provide shelf-stable snacks, hygiene items, and other basic essentials to members in need.

“We handed out flyers in the Desoto Bass neighborhood and asked what the needs are for those families as well, and they have taken advantage of our relief pantry and meals that we serve everyday,” said Shanda McKinney, the Board President of BGCD.

The BGCD is also providing tutoring to help keep kids on track during this remote learning.

They say the community can help their efforts by giving money or items that will help with their current efforts – and to ensure they have a safe reopening when that day comes.

The Club is asking the community for help in three main ways:

People can donate money to the club here , by mail at 1828 West Stewart Street or by phone at 937-262-8377 . The club recommends a recurring $50 monthly donation but said one-time donations are possible, and there are different tiers of monthly payments possible.

, by mail at or by phone at . The club recommends a recurring $50 monthly donation but said one-time donations are possible, and there are different tiers of monthly payments possible. People can donate essentials like gloves, masks, detergent, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, crayons, notebook paper, water, shelf stable snacks and disinfectant wipes. Donations can be dropped off at 1828 West Stewart Street .

. Community and business leaders can also help the club enhance its online programming by hosting a live-streamed book reading, demo or other activity. Leaders can sign up for this by contacting hr@bgcdayton.org or calling 937-262-8377.

“It could be yoga, it could be an instructional video, it could be STEM projects that they want to host,” said Mica Goosby, the BGCD Board Vice Chair. “Whatever they feel that they’re passionate about and that would be beneficial to our families and our youth, we are more than happy and open to that opportunity.”