Boys & Girls Club of Dayton announces new CEO

Tara Marlow is the new CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. (BGCD)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) announced Monday that Tara Marlow will be its new chief executive officer.

“We conducted a very thorough search, and our Board was not only impressed with Tara’s education and expertise, but also her passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton,” said Shanda McKinney, the club board chair. “Under her leadership and with our incredible team of youth development professionals, we are excited about the immense positive impact the Club will bring to the kids and the entire west Dayton community.”

Marlow has 20 years of senior administration experience and an extensive background working with youth-serving organizations. This tenure includes a decade in finance and non-profit management.