Boys & Girls Club of Dayton announces new CEO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tara Marlow is the new CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. (BGCD)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) announced Monday that Tara Marlow will be its new chief executive officer.

“We conducted a very thorough search, and our Board was not only impressed with Tara’s education and expertise, but also her passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton,” said Shanda McKinney, the club board chair. “Under her leadership and with our incredible team of youth development professionals, we are excited about the immense positive impact the Club will bring to the kids and the entire west Dayton community.”

Marlow has 20 years of senior administration experience and an extensive background working with youth-serving organizations. This tenure includes a decade in finance and non-profit management.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS