DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton began renovating its teen room with the help of a $20,000 grant from retailer Aaron’s.

The name of the project was the Keystone Club Teen Refresh, and was designed with the help of Keystone Club members to provide a fun and secure space for teens working toward academic success, career preparation and community service.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Tara Marlow, said before the update, the room was not being used and the teens had no place in the facility to call their own. Now that the update is complete, they have access to arcade-style games, modern TVs, video game consoles and other recreational activities in the new space.

Scroll down to take a look at the room before and after the update.

BEFORE:

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton undergoing update to teen room

AFTER: