Boys and Girls Club of Dayton gets record donation from Kohl’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) received a record breaking donation of $100,000 from Kohl’s Cares.

“We began our partnership with Kohl’s over a year ago and we have been fortunate to have their associates volunteer for the Club and now this amazing gift will enable us to continue building great futures,” said Shanda McKinney, the BGCD Dayton Board Chair.

The grant will be used to support Club programming, operations and facility needs. This includes necessary supplies and materials to continue giving back to children throughout the community.

“This grant, and more importantly the partnership with the entire Kohl’s team, will allow our staff to continue to relentlessly pursue our mission to inspire and enable all young people – especially those

who need us most – to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens.

We look forward to a long-lasting partnership.” said Tara Marlow, CEO of the BGCD.

To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, click here.