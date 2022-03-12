DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Boy Scouts are collecting donations for their annual Scouting for Food Drive this March.

According to a release by The Foodbank, scouts will spend Saturday handing out door tags to homes in the community. A week later, on March 19, the scouts will return to collect donations of canned goods and other shelf-stable foods.

Businesses can also get involved by hosting collection boxes for these foods, and community members can donate directly by dropping off items at the Miami Valley Council main office.

All items will be donated to The Foodbank to assist in relieving hunger in the Miami Valley, where 1 in 6 people experience food insecurity. With rising prices of staples like gas and groceries, many in the community are feeling an additional strain on their wallets and pantries.

Jeffrey R. Schiavone, Scout Executive of the Miami Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America said, “We’re grateful for our partners at The Foodbank and a number of other local food pantries around the Miami Valley along with the AES Ohio Foundation. We’re also very thankful for the support of our generous community that makes it possible for our scouts to coordinate this major ‘Good Turn’ effort. It truly helps us prepare our young people for their lives of leadership, character, and service.”

For more information about the food drive, or to make a donation, visit the Miami Valley Boy Scouts of America website here.