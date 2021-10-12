MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old drowned in a rowing accident on Monday, October 11.

Police were called to the Dayton Boat club at 3414 East River Road in Moraine around 3:45 p.m.

According to a police report, students and members of the Dayton Boat Club said Leo Lehner began to have a seizure which caused him to fall over the side of the boat. Paolo Raimondi, a supervisor from the Dayton Boat Club told police he jumped into the river several times in an attempt to find the boy but was unsuccessful.

Moraine Fire Department was called to assist the search, the report said. Approximately 30 minutes later, crews were able to recover Lehner’s body.

A Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab coroner investigator was called to investigate the scene.

Lehner’s grandmother, Peggy Lehner posted her response on Facebook

Lehner’s father told police that his son had a long history of epilepsy, and the family had been worried about a situation like this.