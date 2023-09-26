DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several boxes filled with Apple devices were stolen from a FedEx truck in Beavercreek last week, according to police.

On Sept. 19 around 10:30 a.m., a group of people took the boxes as the truck was making deliveries on Walnut Street at The Greene, according to Cpt. Scott Molnar of the Beavercreek Police Department.

Police say the individuals put the boxes in a white minivan and fled. The driver of the FedEx truck noticed the items were missing and called police.

Authorities have initiated an investigation in response to this incident and are conducting interviews with individuals who may have valuable information in connection to the incident.