HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –A box truck rear-ended a semi, leaving the front end of the box truck damaged and on fire. The crash occurred at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street while they were traveling east on Wednesday around 6:20 pm.

According to Harrison Township Police, the driver of the semi left was uninjured, while the driver of the box truck had only minor injuries.

Police said a passerby stopped to help. He removed the driver from the box truck by breaking the driver-side window and then put out the fire.

According to police, the driver of the box truck was found to be under the influence, however he refused all tests. He was cited for an OVI.

This incident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.