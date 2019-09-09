Box truck crashes into tire store in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a box truck crashed into a tire store in Trotwood.

An Enterprise Rent-A-Car box truck crashed into Grismer Tire in the 800 block of E. Main Street near Beardsley Road in Trotwood just before 7 am Monday, according to authorities.

Officials on the scene say that the box truck was driving westbound on E. Main Street and hit another vehicle before running off the road and crashing into the Grismer Tire building.

  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car box truck hits car, crashes into tire store (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)
There was heavy damage levied on the building as a result of the crash.

The driver of the box truck was not injured. Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital North, although there is no word on that person’s condition or the extent of their injuries.

It is unclear whether the box truck driver was impaired or if Grismer Tire will be able to open.

The crash is still under investigation.

