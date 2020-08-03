Bouncer who saved countless lives the night of Oregon District tragedy says community support helping with his PTSD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Surveillance video captured tragedy in the Oregon District the morning of August 4th, 2019. It also captured the bravery of a bouncer, risking his life to help others.

A year after nine people lost their lives in the Oregon District shooting, Jeremy Ganger maintains he was just doing his job. But his quick thinking helped save countless lives.

In his seven years of manning the post outside Ned Peppers bar, Jeremy Ganger said August 4, 2019 is a date he will never forget.

“I remember that night just like it was yesterday,” said Ganger.

He said it started out just a regular Saturday night. That quickly changed early Sunday morning as he helped usher people inside Ned Peppers as shots rang out.

“Seeing those Dayton police officers fighting, they went right into action right away,” said Ganger. “If it wasn’t for them, none of us would have made it out.”

But after police took down the shooter right in front of the bar, Ganger was the one who jumped to get the gun out of his hands.

“I have friends that were there, my coworkers, that’s my family there,” said Ganger. “Everybody that comes down to the Oregon, I look at them as friends, family and I was just doing my job. Getting everybody to safety and protecting them, that was the only thing that went through my head.”

Ganger spent a few days in the hospital after being injured in the shooting, but quickly returned back to work.

He said a year later, his healing continues as he battles PTSD. He credits the outpouring of support from the Dayton community, especially his Oregon District family in his recovery.

“We all love each other, we have each other’s backs,” said Ganger. “We talk, we’re always there for each other, it’s a great community to be a part of.”

The WWE recognized the wrestler’s heroic actions that night and he received the Century 21 American Hero award. But he said the biggest honor is being a symbol of Dayton’s strength after tragedy.

“I’m very proud to represent the city of Dayton and the reason I share my story is to help the nine people live on forever,” said Ganger.