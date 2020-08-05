Boonshoft Museum’s ‘Quilliam’ has died at 4-years-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Quilliam, an African Pygmy Hedgehog who performed Groundhog Day honors at Boonshoft Museum, has died.

The museum said that the hedgehog developed kidney failure related to old age.

The museum said in a press release that, “Hedgehogs have short lifespans, and usually live 2-4 years under human care. The Boonshoft Museum’s Live Animal staff made the difficult decision to have him humanely euthanized.”

To honor the memory of Quilliam, patrons will be able to symbolically adopt Quilliam for the next 30 days through the Adopt an Animal program.

The museum can be contacted at 937-275-7431 or on its website.