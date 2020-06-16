Boonshoft Museum to open June 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Society of Natural History is reopening the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and SunWatch Indian Village Tuesday, June 16, both have been closed since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the society, a members-only opening day on Tuesday, June 16, will be held at the Boonshoft Museum.

The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Families who may be at higher risk are encouraged to visit between 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The museum will be closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays to allow staff to deep clean the facility.

The museum will operate at 25 percent capacity and everyone will be required to maintain safe social distancing. Families can stay together while keeping a safe distance from other visitors. The museum will have markings on the ground to indicate where to stand.

A new staggered entry method will be used for incoming guests and people can reserve a slot for their visit, as well as pay, over the phone.

Staff are required to wear masks and visitors are encouraged to wear them. The museum says that masks will not be provided.

SunWatch Indian Village will open Tuesday, June 16, to members and the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The village will be open Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

For more information, contact the museum at 937-275-7431.