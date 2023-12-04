DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Every second Sunday of the month, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery offers Sensory Sundays.

Sponsored by Dayton Children’s, these days offer extended hours for local families that might benefit from visiting the museum during a less stimulating time.

During Sensory Sundays at Boonshoft, lighting and sound are adjusted to be less bright and quieter. Trained volunteers and additional staff are also available to support guests.

Boonshoft also offers sensory bags sponsored by Associate Foundation Reynolds & Reynolds, that guests can borrow at no cost. These bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each kit includes fidgets, sunglasses, stress balls and noise-minimizing headphones. Visit guest services staff in the lobby to exchange your ID for a bag.

Regular admission applies to these events:

Children (3-17) $11.50

Adults $14.50

Seniors (60+) $12.50

Children (under 3) Free

DSNH Members are free

The next Sensory Sunday is Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.