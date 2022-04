DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is talking live with Dayton’s own space pilot, Larry Connor.

This interview will be broadcast live in the museum’s Planetarium, and it is free and open to anyone who wants to attend, the Boonshoft Museum said in a post on its Facebook page. Seating will open at 11:30 am and will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

The interview itself will begin at 12:25 p.m. and will be live from the International Space Station.