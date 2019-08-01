Boonshoft educates kindergarten students on animals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton schools have partnered with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery for a interactive and educational program.

Zoo on the Move: Animals Alive visited Emerson Academy and North Dayton School of Discovery Thursday to educate Kinder Camp students about the behaviors, habitat and environmental roles of the Boonshoft’s animals.

Teacher Carla Robson said, “A lot of families aren’t able to go to the zoo. A lot of them aren’t able to go to the Boonshoft. They don’t get the opportunity to see these kinds of animals out in the real world, so being able to bring them into the school and have that kind of experince is just new.”

“Kinder Camps are a wonderful opportunity for new kindergarten scholars to get ready and comfortable for the first day of school in August,” said Jim Pierce, admissions representative at Emerson and North Dayton. “The chance to meet their teachers, learn about their school, meet their classmates, and have fun with things like Boonshoft’s Animals Alive Show is a fantastic and completely free event.”

The program was a 45-minute presentation consisting of an introduction, a hands-on segment, and a Q&A.

