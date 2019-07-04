Brookville Fire battles flames at restaurant

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a restaurant in Brookville Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at locally-owned K’s Restaurant on Arlington Road around 8 pm Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the roof.

The restaurant was evacuated and will be closed until repairs are made.

Damages were estimated to be around $200,000.

Mutual aid was called to the fire as several departments responded. However, there was another fire in Clayton at the same time, forcing crews to juggle different crews to get enough on scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

