Books anyone can learn from during Black History Month

Black History Month is often seen as a time to celebrate and acknowledge Black heritage and culture in U.S., but it’s also largely meant to be a catalyst to promote education of Black history. One simple way to do that is by picking up a book.

Black literature offers insight into the struggles and successes, resilience and resistance that people of color have endured throughout time to mold culture as it is today. With recent events seeming to cause increased friction and societal division, collection development director for Dayton Metro Library, Holly Richards said this Black History Month is great opportunity to reflect and think about personal growth.

“This year especially, I think it’s about a growing awareness,” she said.

Out-of- School Time director for the Omega Community Development Corporation, Dormetria Thompson, added Black History Month is a time when people of color, especially, should embrace knowledge and make strides toward in-depth learning about their history.

“There’s this old saying that if you want to hide something from Black people, put it in a book,” she said. “And there’s something to that. I don’t agree with it, but I understand why it is a saying. And that is because…if we’re talking about the history of being Black in America, at one point it was literally illegal for slaves to be taught to read. And so there’s power in the word.”

Richards added the beauty in books is that anyone seeking knowledge can choose the style in which they learn, and fully immerse themselves in an experience they can understand.

“I feel like in terms of education, whether its a fiction book or nonfiction book –because I think sometimes people think, ‘Oh I can only learn from a nonfiction book,’ — that’s not true,” she said. “Fiction books are based in reality. They’re going to bring a lot of reality and a lot of education to whoever is reading them. So I think to continue to grow and educate ourselves is really important in Black History Month and every month. “

The list below is filled with books that are both old and new, fictional and non-fiction, and are sure to open the floodgates of knowledge for readers, or simply take you on a journey rich in history and cultural experiences.

Kindred by Octavia Butler (1979)

Dana, a black woman in the 1970s, unexpectedly time travels back and forth to a Maryland plantation in 1815 and experiences her own family history as a slave.

Note from the publisher: “A deep exploration of the violence and loss of humanity caused by slavery in the United States, and its complex and lasting impact on the present day.”

Amazon: $10.49

Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson (2020)

In “Caste,” author Isabel Wilkerson explores caste examples and research from slavery, the decimation of Native Americans, Jim Crow laws, and the transformation of European immigrants into “white.”

Amazon: $19.02

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration (2010) by Isabel Wilkerson

The Warmth of Other Suns sheds light on the stories of millions of black southerners who relocated to the North from 1915 to the 1950s. In an epic history covering the period from the end of World War I through the 1970s, a Pulitzer Prize winner chronicles the decades-long migration of African Americans from the South to the North and West through the stories of three individuals and their families.

Target: $10.79

Homegoing (2016) by Yaa Gyasi

Homegoing tells the story of two sisters, who each, unbeknownst to the other, are born into two different tribal villages in 18th century Ghana. One sister, Effia, goes on to marry a rich Englishman and live in a palace in Cape Cod, while the other, Esi, is imprisoned beneath her sister in the castle’s women’s dungeon, and then shipped off to America to be sold into slavery.

Amazon: $10.39

Transcendent Kingdom (2020) by Yaa Gyasi

A follow up to the author’s acclaimed book, “Homegoing,” “Transcendent Kingdom” tells the story of a Ghanaian family in Alabama. The main character, Gifty, is a 5th year neuroscience candidate at Stanford, whose brother has died from an overdose and whose mother is suicidal and unable to leave her bed. Determined to find a scientific reason for the basis of the suffering around her, she finds herself struggling with her logic and her faith.

Target: $16.77

Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do (2019) By Jennifer Eberhart

Author Jennifer L. Eberhardt, an Ohio native and University of Cincinnati & Harvard graduate, is now a social psychologist and Stanford professor. In this book, she offers insight into the issue of conscious and unconscious racial bias in various settings and institutions, and discusses ways to move forward and away from those feelings.

Amazon: $18.81

The Hate U Give (2017) by Angie Thomas

Starr Carter navigates the perilous waters between her poor, black neighborhood and her prestigious, mainly white private school. This all changes when she finds herself in the middle of racial activism after her best friend is shot by police officers, and she’s forced to make a decision. Allow the media to skewer her friend to protect the status quo, or stand up and tell the truth in memory of Khalil? — Dayton Metro Library

Target: $11.10

Concrete Rose (2021) by Angie Thomas

The main character, Maverick, feels strongly about family ties, making choices he feels necessary to help support his mom while his father serves time, and leaves him literally holding his son in a doctor’s waiting room after he gets paternity test results back and his baby’s mother ghosts. Now the child he’s raising is impacting the lives of his family and his girlfriend, and the gang life he led to support them all financially could leave them all bearing his responsibilities. It looks like he may have been offered a chance to go straight, but leaving the King Lords won’t be easy. — Dayton Metro Library

Amazon: $13.98

Books mentioned can be found at the Dayton Metro Library by clicking here.