Book of Mormon audience members donate nearly $24K to Oregon District Tragedy Fund

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Audience members donated nearly $24,000 toward the Oregon District Tragedy Fund during the Victoria Theatre Association’s performances of The Book of Mormon.

The show ran from August 28 until September 1.

“We, at Victoria Theatre Association, are amazed and humbled,” says Ty Sutton, President & CEO, Victoria Theatre Association. “Thanks to the cast and crew of The Book of Mormon for embracing Dayton and joining the effort. The sheer generosity of our community never ceases to amaze us. On behalf of VTA staff and Board of Trustees, thank you for giving from the heart. The grand total of the contributions is $23,934.43.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS