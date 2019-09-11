Book of Mormon audience members donate nearly $24K to Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Audience members donated nearly $24,000 toward the Oregon District Tragedy Fund during the Victoria Theatre Association’s performances of The Book of Mormon.

The show ran from August 28 until September 1.

“We, at Victoria Theatre Association, are amazed and humbled,” says Ty Sutton, President & CEO, Victoria Theatre Association. “Thanks to the cast and crew of The Book of Mormon for embracing Dayton and joining the effort. The sheer generosity of our community never ceases to amaze us. On behalf of VTA staff and Board of Trustees, thank you for giving from the heart. The grand total of the contributions is $23,934.43.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund, click here.

