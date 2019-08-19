Book bags to be given to students in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Trotwood will be the recipients of book bags with school supplies in them Monday, thanks to a collaboration between faith a business partners.

The book bags will be delivered at 1:30 pm Monday at the Mother Brunner Catholic School in Trotwood. The bags will be filled with grade-specific and teacher-specific school supplies.

“It’s amazing to have out faith and business partners join in and to help the students of Trotwood-Madison City School District and their families feel prepared to start off this school year with all the necessities that the teachers require, assembled in book bags and ready to go,” Trotwood Mayor Mary A. McDonald said.

