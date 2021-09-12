Bonfire spreads to Moraine home

Moraine fire officials say they were called around 12:30 A.M about a bonfire that spread to a home. (Joe Gurnig, WDTN)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Moraine home burned down after a bonfire went out of control.

The Moraine Fire Department responded to the fire on Miami Shores Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The fire department said crews found a bonfire had spread to a home, and flames were already in the attic. They said the only way to ventilate the fire was for crews to chainsaw through the attic.

Eventually, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No one was injured, however, firefighters say the house sustained about $30,000 in damages.