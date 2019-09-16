Bones found on property in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are responding to a property in Trotwood after someone reporting finding bones, according to authorities.

The report of the bones was made at around 12:40 pm on North Union Road in Trotwood. A person working on the the property reported finding the bones.

It is unknown what type of bones were found.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

