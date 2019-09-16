Bond set for mother of children who overdosed on fentanyl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Appearing via video Monday afternoon, Aarianna Melvin was read the charges against her. The 21-year-old mother was charged after police say her children overdosed on fentanyl.

Honorable Mia Wortham Spells read Melvin her charges. They include one first degree misdemeanor count of endangering children, a fifth degree felony count of endangering children, and a fifth degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs, felony of the fifth degree.

Spells set Melvin’s bond at $25,000. Her next court date is scheduled for September 23.

Melvin was arrested last week police say her 11 month old and two-year-old were treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital for an overdose. Police say the children got into fentanyl in the kitchen.

They say Melvin rushed her children to a fire station after discovering they’d inhaled the drugs. According to police. Both child were found with fentanyl on their bodies as well. Both children are now in stable condition, according to police

Melvin’s public defender said the mother has significant ties to the community and has lived in Dayton her entire life. She said Melvin had worked at Kettering Medical Center for the last eight months.

