Bond set for man charged with shooting postal worker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge set bond at $250,000 for a man accused of shooting a postal worker last week.

Just before 5 pm on January 3, officers responded to the 2100 block of Arlene Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found that a United States Postal Carrier had been shot by 47-year-old Christopher Gibson, who then fled scene in his Ford truck. Gibson’s wife heard the shots and saw him holding a small handgun.

Before he left, Gibson told his wife to flee their home in her vehicle as well.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured the incident.

A $50,000 reward was being offered for information related to the incident by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Gibson eventually turned himself in to authorities and was charged.

His bond is set at $250,000 and he is expected back in court on January 14.

