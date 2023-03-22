DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights man was indicted Wednesday after he was accused of stabbing and killing another man in an Englewood business on March 12.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., 37-year-old Lytus Jordan III allegedly was involved in a verbal altercation with 42-year-old Shaunn Monroe at the Hematite on Lau Parkway. Video surveillance showed the two arguing before both entered the restroom. a short time later, only Jordan could be seen leaving the room.

Employees later discovered Monroe’s bloody body in the restroom and called the police. According to the release, Monroe had been stabbed to death.

Investigators reviewed the security footage and took Jordan into custody,

On Wednesday, March 22, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jordan on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of tampering with evidence. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.