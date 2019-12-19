Bond for teen accused in death of Centerville student set at $1M

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another teen was arraigned on murder and aggravated robbery charges in connection with the shooting death of a teen from Centerville.

18-year-old Dakota Cox of Kettering appeared in Lebanon Municipal Court Thursday afternoon by video conference from the Warren County Jail. His attorney Christian Cavalier asked the judge to set a reasonable bond – saying he’s employed at a car wash and has no adult criminal record.

“He’s young, he’s only 18 years old, he’s away from his family now and still trying to digest everything that’s happened right now,” Cavalier said.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Oregonia Road early Friday morning as someone tried to defend himself against a robbery and kidnapping planned by five teens, including 18-year-old Mason Trudics, who was killed, and a 16-year-old boy who was injured. The alleged shooter has not been charged.

Cavalier says his client wasn’t there at the time of the incident.

“The initial information that we have received thus far from law enforcement agencies is that there were some individuals that were present where the shooting occurred, and there were individuals, another individual, that may have not been present,” said Cavalier.

Judge Martin Hubbell set his bond at one million dollars on the condition he’d be on house arrest and wear a GPS monitor. He also ordered Cox not to contact the family of Trudics – or the alleged robbery victim.

“It’s a dynamic and fluid process. So we’re going to take it one step at a time. His family fully supports him going forward,” says Cavalier.

Cox’s attorney said he could not comment on how he may have known Trudics or any of the other teens allegedly involved.

