Bomb threat evacuates Planet Fitness in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A bomb threat shut down the Planet Fitness in Huber Heights for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the Planet Fitness location on Old Troy Pike near Waynetown Boulevard at around 10:45 pm Sunday after police said someone called in a bomb threat. The threat said there was a bomb in one of the facility’s locker rooms.

A K9 team was called in from the Dayton International Airport to do a search of the building, but no explosive devices were found. The building was back open at around 12:45 am Monday morning.

No threats were found in the building. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.