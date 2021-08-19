Bomb threat closes a Tipp City park, 1 in custody

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a bomb threat closed Kyle Park in Tipp City Thursday.

The park was reopened around 1 p.m. Our news partners, Miami Valley Today, reported someone told authorities he had a bomb and a weapon. The park was closed while police and the Dayton Bomb Squad investigated.

No additional information was available from police or the City. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.