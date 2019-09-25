Bomb Squad investigating report of pipe bomb at home in Perry Twp.

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad is investigating after someone called 911, believing they had found a pipe bomb in their deceased relative’s home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 4400 block of North Clayton Road Wednesday afternoon.

The caller said they were cleaning out their deceased relative’s home when they found what they believe is a pipe bomb, roughly 8 to 10 inches in length.

The Bomb Squad was called out to investigate.

It is unclear at this time if the item is, in fact, a pipe bomb, or if it poses any type of danger.

The road is closed in the area of Air Hill Road until further notice.

