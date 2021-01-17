Bomb squad called to Vandalia hotel Saturday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bomb Squad was called to a hotel in Vandalia Saturday night.

Authorities told 2 NEWS Vandalia Police were first called to the Super 8 hotel on East National Road just before 8 p.m. for two people trespassing.

When responding officers approached the room, they found a canister with a pin, prompting the bomb squad to be called.

Further investigation found the object was a military grade flare.

Surrounding rooms were evacuated during the investigation.

One person was taken into custody and is expected to face a trespassing charge.

