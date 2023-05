DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road was shut down temporarily after a suspicious package was found in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, the office called the Dayton Bomb Squad to assist after a suspicious package was found near North Dixie Road in Harrison Township. The road was closed to all traffic from Gipsy Drive to Republic Drive while authorities managed the incident.

The package was deemed not a threat to public safety, and the road has since reopened.